The Watermelon Bubblegum gummies are full of sugary watermelon bubble gum flavors and are part of our Adios Collection. After just one, you’ll be bouncing on cloud 9. Every jar is packed with 20 gummies at 7,000 mg of a potent blend of Delta-9p, THCa, HXY10-THC, THCX, HXY8-THC, and Live Resin. What that means is that you’re getting approximately 350 mg of THC per gummy!

read more