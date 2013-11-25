About this product

Delta Extrax introduces our White Rhino Premium Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower! White Rhino is a Hybrid strain that comes from White Widow and North American Indica. Also, we have enriched this Hemp Flower with Premium Delta 8 THC and CBG (Cannabigerol), in order to create a unique, euphoric experience. You can expect more Earthy, pungent, and woody flavors from this strain. The smooth balance from this Hybrid is sure to become your next favorite Hemp Infused Delta 8 Flower.