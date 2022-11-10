The Yellow Zushi is a very modern Hybrid strain with notes of floral, lavender, and natural flavors. Your taste buds will be in bliss, followed by a well-balanced high from this natural way of enjoying THC.



The Zombi Extrax collection features a unique Blackout Blend of Oleo Resin, Delta 8, Delta 10, THCP, THC-B, THC-X, and PHC. Also, the cartridges are 2 grams and are compatible with most 510 thread devices.