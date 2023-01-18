With a 1:1 ratio between Delta 9 and CBD, these gummies promise to be an excellent journey for those who take it. Mixing CBD and D9 in equal parts sounds great in theory, but applied to practice is PHENOMENAL.



Our Gummy Bears Extreme 1:1 bar, which is made with only the best Spectrum and cannabinoids, is for people who want the advantages of THC and CBD without experiencing the severe intoxication that some other edibles may. 15mg of each Delta 9 THC and 15mg of CBD together provide a more at-ease, less "high" feeling. This is the ideal item to start with for individuals who are new to the edibles industry. And it tastes wonderful.



This product is also excellent for more seasoned edibles users who want to unwind their bodies and mind while still getting a lot done.



15mg CBD

15mg Delta 9 THC derived from Hemp

