For those customers who don't want to have a crazy amount of legal THC, we present to you our SUPER FULL SPECTRUM Gummies. With 50mg of CBD and 5mg of Delta 9 THC, this combination is excellent to help with a plethora of things, like headaches, stress, anxiety, etc.



Delta 9: What is it? It is delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the primary cannabinoid present in hemp. In general, full-spectrum hemp has no more than 0.3% dry weight of delta-9, which is the legal limit. The most powerful cannabinoid, known as delta 9, has been studied for its ability to relieve pain and anxiety and has neuroprotective and gastrointestinal benefits. Anecdotal evidence suggests that both CBD and Delta 9 can assist the GI system, relieve tight muscles and joints, and aid to relax nerves.



Compared to Delta 8 and other minor cannabinoids, Delta 9 has a larger euphoric impact.

