Our THC-O 1500mg MAX Gummies will have an effect profile similar to Delta 8, but with more potency and increased duration! THC-O typically has a longer onset of effects than Delta 8, and users can expect to wait 30-45 minutes (or longer) before realizing those effects, so tread carefully!



Gummies per bottle: 30

Per gummy: 50mg THC-O

INGREDIENTS: Cane Sugar, Glucose (Corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavors, Color (Spirulina, Elderberry Juice, Vegetable and Fruit Juice, Beta-carotene), Ascorbic Acid, Hemp Derived Distillate.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.