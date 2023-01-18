Our bestselling ALIEN COOKIES hybrid one gram vape cartridge includes only the very finest THC-O and terpenes true to the original Alien Cookies strain, combining earthy cannabis aromas with tastes of sugar and vanilla. Many customers find this strain to be both engaging and relaxing.



THC-O (also known as Delta 8 THC-O, D8O) from Delta Life Hemp is one of the smoothest hitting, longest lasting and strongest vape products available. The effects of THC-O will be very similar to those of Delta-8, but with MORE potency! Depending on each individual's unique response to THC-O, there may be a delay of up to 30 minutes after inhalation before the effects are noticed, so tread carefully!



This product is designed to be used with a 510 threaded battery and will not function without one. Batteries are available from Delta Life by clicking here.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.