Our AMERICAN PIE one gram sativa disposable vape is a customer favorite for a reason. A savory yet sweet taste, combined with intense cerebral effects results in a one-of-a-kind vape experience that can only be provided by Delta Life.



HHC (also known as hexahydrocannabinol) from Delta Life Hemp is a naturally occurring hemp compound, typically with slightly higher potency than Delta 8. Many users also enjoy the rapid onset of HHC products, particularly our vapes!



This product is designed to be used with a 510 threaded battery and will not function without one. Batteries are available from Delta Life by clicking here.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.