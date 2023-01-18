Share the power of CBD with your pets! We love our dogs, and would do just about anything to give them the best quality of life. With this specially formulated CBD tincture, you can treat your dog with the same amount of care that you would treat yourself! Did you know that dogs also have an endocannabinoid system? That means your four-legged friend will enjoy the same benefits from CBD that you do. And the savory bacon taste will be sure to delight your furry friend!



Basic dosing rule for cats and dogs



1-5 mg CBD for every 10 pounds of body weight. To control pain, give every 8 hours or as needed. For other uses, give once or twice a day