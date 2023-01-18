Our BERRY SMOOTHIE one gram sativa vape cartridge includes only the very finest THC-O and terpenes providing a unique take on the Blueberry strain with more flavor and additional freshness. Berry Smoothie's indica profile is sure to help you find your way to a relaxed, euphoric state.



THC-O (also known as Delta 8 THC-O, D8O) from Delta Life Hemp is one of the smoothest hitting, longest lasting and strongest vape products available. The effects of THC-O will be very similar to those of Delta-8, but with MORE potency! Depending on each individual's unique response to THC-O, there may be a delay of up to 30 minutes after inhalation before the effects are noticed, so tread carefully!



This product is designed to be used with a 510 threaded battery and will not function without one. Batteries are available from Delta Life by clicking here.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.