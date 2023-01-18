Our BLUE HURRICANE one gram sativa vape cartridge is packed with LIVE RESIN terpenes for an intensely enjoyable, spicy kush flavor that will energize both your body and mind.



D9o (also known as Delta 9 THC-O, Delta-9-THC-O-Acetate, D9-O) from Delta Life Hemp includes only the very finest D90 and terpenes. By far the strongest cannabinoid we offer, D9o has an effects profile similar to traditional Delta 9, yet more potent and with increased duration. Despite it's strength, it features an incredibly smooth hit. Depending on each individual's unique response to D9o, there may be a delay of up to 30 minutes after inhalation before the effects are noticed, so tread carefully!



This product is designed to be used with a 510 threaded battery and will not function without one. Batteries are available from Delta Life by clicking here.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.