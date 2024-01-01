Discover the benefits of CBD with our Broad Spectrum 2500mg CBD Gummies. Since this is a broadspectrum product, it contains more than just CBD. The presence of other minor cannabinoids such as CBG, CBDa and others helps provide a fuller and broader effect, without the presence of THC. At 50mg per piece, one gummy per day should suffice for most users, however additional gummies are not likely to be harmful.
Gummies per bottle: 50 Per gummy: 50mg full spectrum CBD INGREDIENTS: Cane Sugar, Glucose (Corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavors, Color (Spirulina, Elderberry Juice, Vegetable and Fruit Juice, Beta-carotene), Ascorbic Acid, Hemp Derived Distillate.
This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
