SPECIFICATIONS



Description



Tender, juicy, and packed with protein, Jerky CBD dog treats are chock full of real meat flavor and ingredients designed to satisfy your pets natural pallet. They're the perfect reward for your furry friend. CBD dog treats are designed for both large and small pets, and may be able to help aid in providing a sense of calm and support for your animal's overall health and wellness. All of our pet treats contain non-toxic CBD oil for dogs!



Directions



Delta Life's CBD dog treats are edibles, meaning they can be fed directly to your pets as a means of ingesting CBD. We recommend giving your pet 1-3 treats a day depending on their weight.



Concentration



CBD Content: 4



00mg per Container



Ingredients

Hemp Extract, Beef, Wheat Flour, Soy Flour, Gelatinized Corn Flour, Corn Syrup, Glycerin (Derived From Vegetable Oil), Vital Wheat Gluten, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Gelatin, Phosphoric Acid, Salt, Calcium Propionate (A Preservative), Potassium Sorbate (A Preservative), Natural Smoke Flavor, Caramel.



Disclaimer



Keep out of reach of children. This item can be a choking hazard. Consult your veterinarian if you have any medical concerns. Do not give this product to your pet if they are allergic to hemp, CBD or related products. Product & statement has not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. Store this item in a cool and dry environment.

