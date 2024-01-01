One of our original offerings, our GRANDADDY PURP sativa one gram vape cartridge has a delicious berry flavor and will have you experiencing a blend of mental euphoria and physical relaxation.



Delta 8 (also known as D8, D8-THC, Delta-8-THC) from Delta Life Hemp is the standard. Our

vape products include nothing but pure Delta 8 distillate and real

terpenes to provide powerful effects with a range of satisfying flavors.



This product is designed to be used

with a 510 threaded battery and will not function without one. Batteries

are available from Delta Life by clicking here.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Show more