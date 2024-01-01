Are you new to the world of alternative cannabinoids and hemp derived

products? Don't know where to start? We've got you covered with our D9o Starter Pack.



D9o

(also known as Delta 9 THC-O, Delta-9-THC-O-Acetate, D9-O) from Delta

Life Hemp includes only the very finest D90 and terpenes. By far the

strongest cannabinoid we offer, D9o has an effects profile similar to

traditional Delta 9, yet more potent and with increased duration.

Despite it's strength, it features an incredibly smooth hit. Depending

on each individual's unique response to D9o, there may be a delay of up

to 30 minutes after inhalation before the effects are noticed, so tread

carefully!



Our vape products include nothing but pure D9o distillate and real

terpenes to provide powerful effects with a range of satisfying flavors.



The Starter Pack includes:



Two one gram D9o cartridges.

One iKrusher S1 battery with charging cable.

This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA

