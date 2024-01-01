Our DELTA DIESEL one gram sativa vape cartridge including only the

very finest THC-O and terpenes is our take on the famed Sour Diesel cannabis strain. Prepare for an intense, uplifting and dreamy experience with Delta Diesel.



THC-O (also known as Delta 8 THC-O, D8O) from

Delta Life Hemp is one of the smoothest hitting, longest lasting and

strongest vape products available. The effects of THC-O will be very

similar to those of Delta-8, but with MORE potency! Depending on each

individual's unique response to THC-O, there may be a delay of up to 30

minutes after inhalation before the effects are noticed, so tread

carefully!



This product is designed to be used with a 510 threaded

battery and will not function without one. Batteries are available from

Delta Life by clicking here.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Show more