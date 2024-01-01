Delta Fit THC-V/CBG 900mg Gummies

by Delta Life Hemp
THC —CBD —

About this product

Our Delta Fit THC-V/CBG 1500mg Gummies will give you a boost and energize your days like no other product around! The impressive mental clarity provided by CBG combines with the powerful energizing and appetite suppression effects of THC-V to help you reach the finish line, whatever your pursuits. Take one in the morning to power you through your day, or an hour before the gym to drive an amazing workout.
Gummies per bottle: 30
Per gummy: 20mg CBG 20, 10mg THC-V
INGREDIENTS:
Cane Sugar, Glucose (Corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid,
Natural Flavors, Color (Spirulina, Elderberry Juice, Vegetable and Fruit
Juice, Beta-carotene), Ascorbic Acid, Hemp Derived Distillate.

This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

We are a Northwest Florida based Premium Hemp Derived Products company. If you care about quality, price, and customer service, search no more.
