Our DELTA PLATINUM one gram indica disposable vape is one of the

heaviest hitters of them all. Delta Platinum is perfect if you're

looking for that couch lock or to zone out and let your worries drift

away.



HHC (also known as

hexahydrocannabinol) from Delta Life Hemp is a naturally occurring hemp

compound, typically with slightly higher potency than Delta 8. Many

users also enjoy the rapid onset of HHC products, particularly our

vapes!



This product is designed to be used with a 510 threaded

battery and will not function without one. Batteries are available from

Delta Life by clicking here.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Show more