Delta Platinum HHC 1 Gram Indica Disposable

by Delta Life Hemp
THC —CBD —

About this product

Our DELTA PLATINUM one gram indica disposable vape is one of the
heaviest hitters of them all. Delta Platinum is perfect if you're
looking for that couch lock or to zone out and let your worries drift
away.

HHC (also known as
hexahydrocannabinol) from Delta Life Hemp is a naturally occurring hemp
compound, typically with slightly higher potency than Delta 8. Many
users also enjoy the rapid onset of HHC products, particularly our
vapes!

This product is designed to be used with a 510 threaded
battery and will not function without one. Batteries are available from
Delta Life by clicking here.

This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Delta Life Hemp
Delta Life Hemp
Shop products
We are a Northwest Florida based Premium Hemp Derived Products company. If you care about quality, price, and customer service, search no more.
