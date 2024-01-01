Our DELTA PLATINUM one gram indica disposable vape is one of the heaviest hitters of them all. Delta Platinum is perfect if you're looking for that couch lock or to zone out and let your worries drift away.
HHC (also known as hexahydrocannabinol) from Delta Life Hemp is a naturally occurring hemp compound, typically with slightly higher potency than Delta 8. Many users also enjoy the rapid onset of HHC products, particularly our vapes!
This product is designed to be used with a 510 threaded battery and will not function without one. Batteries are available from Delta Life by clicking here.
This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
