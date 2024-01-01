Apply CBD oil muscle gel onto affected areas, where muscles are sore or there is joint discomfort, and feel the soothing effects of all natural, CBD hemp oil. CBD cream is a great option for sports related stiffness and soreness, especially pre and post-workout. It may also be helpful for those suffering from a whole host of other common issues.



Delta Life's Muscle Gel is a powerful new option for taking the benefits of CBD cream on-the-go. NOW UPGRADED TO 4000 Mg! Made of ingredients derived from organic, industrial hemp, this roll-on formula contains menthol, arnica and natural CBD hemp oil to ensure fast acting results.



INGREDIENTS: Water, Meadow foam Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, Glycerin , Menthol Crystals, Capsicum Oloresin, White Camphor Oil, Sweet Basil Essential Oil, Black Pepper Essential Oil, Roman Chamomile Essential Oil, German Chamomile Essential Oil, Cinnamon Essential Oil, Citronella Essential Oil, Eucalyptus Essential Oil, Helichriysum Essential Oil*, Ginger Root Extract, Pink Grapefruit Essential Oil, Juniper Berry Essential Oil*, Lemongrass Essential Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Scotch Essential Oil, Cajeput Essential Oil, Rosemary Essential Oil*, Spearmint Essential Oil, Oregano Essential Oil*, Witch Hazel Water*, Alcohol*, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate.



*Organic



*DISCLAIMER*



THIS PRODUCT MAY CONTAIN KNOWN ALLERGENS SUCH AS COCONUT OIL AND TREE NUTS. USE AT YOUR OWN RISK.

