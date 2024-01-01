

THIS PRODUCT MAY CONTAIN KNOWN ALLERGENS SUCH AS COCONUT OIL AND TREE NUTS. USE AT YOUR OWN RISK.



Ingredients:



INGREDIENTS: Water (Aqua), (Coconut) Oil*, Dimethyl Sulfone (MSM), Stearic Acid. Cetearyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60 , Cetyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethlycellulose, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice*, Glycerin, Alcohol, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Ocimum Basilicum (Basil) Oil, Piper Nigrum (Black Pepper) Fruit Oil, Anthemis Nobilis (Roman Chamomile) Flower Oil, Chamomilla Recutita (German Chamomile) Flower Oil, Cinnamomum zeylanicum (Cinnamon) Leaf Oil, Cymbopogon Winterianus (Citronella) Leaf Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus (Eucalyptus) Leaf Oil, Helichrysum Italicum (Helichriysum) Flower Oif*, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Citrus Paradisi (Pink Grapefruit) Peel Oil, Juniperus Communis (Juniper) Fruit Oil, Cymbopogon Flexuosus (Lemongrass) Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Pinus Sylvestris (Pine Scotch) Leaf Oil, Melaleuca Leucadendron (Cajeput) Leaf Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Flower Oir. Mentha Spicata (Spearmint) Leaf Oil, Origanum Vulgare (Oregano) Oil*, Assus Sempervirens (Cypress) hiculum Vulgare (Fennel) Seed Oil, Citrus Limon Leaf Oil, Peel Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender), Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sorbic Simple Flower Oil, Phenoxyethanol Acid, Hemp Derived Distillate.



Delta Life's Muscle and Joint cream is a powerful new option for taking the benefits of CBD cream on-the-go. NOW UPGRADED TO 1500 Mg! Made of ingredients derived from organic, industrial hemp, this roll-on formula contains menthol, arnica and natural CBD hemp oil to ensure fast acting results.



Apply CBD oil muscle and joint cream onto affected areas, where muscles are sore or there is joint discomfort, and feel the soothing effects of all natural, CBD hemp oil. CBD cream is a great option for sports related stiffness and soreness, especially pre and post-workout. It may also be helpful for those suffering from a whole host of other common issues.

