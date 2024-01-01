Fruity Pebbles THCO 1 Gram Hybrid Vape Cartridge

by Delta Life Hemp
THC —CBD —

About this product

A customer favorite, our FRUITY PEBBLES hybrid one gram vape cartridge includes only the very finest THC-O and terpenes, resulting in a sweet taste perfect to relax and unwind with.

THC-O
(also known as Delta 8 THC-O, D8O) from Delta Life Hemp is one of the
smoothest hitting, longest lasting and strongest vape products
available. The effects of THC-O will be very similar to those of
Delta-8, but with MORE potency!
Depending on each individual's unique response to THC-O, there may be a
delay of up to 30 minutes after inhalation before the effects are
noticed, so tread carefully!

This product is designed to be used
with a 510 threaded battery and will not function without one. Batteries
are available from Delta Life by clicking here.

This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Logo for the brand Delta Life Hemp
Delta Life Hemp
We are a Northwest Florida based Premium Hemp Derived Products company. If you care about quality, price, and customer service, search no more.
