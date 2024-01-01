A customer favorite, our FRUITY PEBBLES hybrid one gram vape cartridge includes only the very finest THC-O and terpenes, resulting in a sweet taste perfect to relax and unwind with.



THC-O

(also known as Delta 8 THC-O, D8O) from Delta Life Hemp is one of the

smoothest hitting, longest lasting and strongest vape products

available. The effects of THC-O will be very similar to those of

Delta-8, but with MORE potency!

Depending on each individual's unique response to THC-O, there may be a

delay of up to 30 minutes after inhalation before the effects are

noticed, so tread carefully!



This product is designed to be used

with a 510 threaded battery and will not function without one. Batteries

are available from Delta Life by clicking here.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Show more