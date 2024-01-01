Discover the benefits of CBD with our Full Spectrum 1500mg CBD

Gummies. Since this is a full spectrum product, it contains more than

just CBD. The presence of other minor cannabinoids such as CBG, CBDa,

THC and others helps provide a fuller and broader effect. At 50mg per

piece, one gummy per day should suffice for most users, however

additional gummies are not likely to be harmful.



Gummies per bottle: 30

Per gummy: 50mg full spectrum CBD

INGREDIENTS:

Cane Sugar, Glucose (Corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid,

Natural Flavors, Color (Spirulina, Elderberry Juice, Vegetable and Fruit

Juice, Beta-carotene), Ascorbic Acid, Hemp Derived Distillate.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Show more