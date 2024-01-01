Girl Scout Cookies Delta 9o Live Resin 3 Gram Hybrid Disposable Vape Pen

by Delta Life Hemp
THC —CBD —

About this product

Our GIRL SCOUT COOKIES (aka GSC) one gram hybrid vape cartridge is packed with LIVE RESIN terpenes for an intensely enjoyable cannabis flavor and a wonderful fruity and minty taste that will leave you with a great full-body buzz and incredible euphoric effects.

D9o (also known as Delta 9 THC-O, Delta-9-THC-O-Acetate, D9-O) from Delta Life Hemp includes only the very finest D90 and terpenes. By far the strongest cannabinoid we offer, D9o has an effects profile similar to traditional Delta 9, yet more potent and with increased duration. Despite it's strength, it features an incredibly smooth hit. Depending on each individual's unique response to D9o, there may be a delay of up to 30 minutes after inhalation before the effects are noticed, so tread carefully!

This product is designed to be used with a 510 threaded
battery and will not function without one. Batteries are available from
Delta Life by clicking here.

This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

