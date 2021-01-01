About this product
Look no further than GRANDPA’S STASH! This is an industry-first right here! We combined the extremely potent HHC with the super smooth THCO. The result? An absolute HOME RUN! This is a MUST try at an amazing value!
About this brand
Delta Life Hemp
Delta Life Hemp is a premier supplier to consumers of CBD and Hemp products in the US. We offer a variety of the best brands and product lines to our incredible clients.