About this product

If you’re looking for potency, you came to the right place. This Sativa strain is not only strong but it gives you energy other strains will not be able to achieve. This particular strain is amazing when you need that push to keep going strong throughout the day. A mango-inspired flavor will take you into tropical terrains and will possibly help you with anxiety, stress, and other underlying issues.



*Can be used in any 510 Threaded batteries