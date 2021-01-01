Loading…
Green Crack D8 Cartridge - 1 Gram Sativa

by Delta Life Hemp
If you’re looking for potency, you came to the right place. This Sativa strain is not only strong but it gives you energy other strains will not be able to achieve. This particular strain is amazing when you need that push to keep going strong throughout the day. A mango-inspired flavor will take you into tropical terrains and will possibly help you with anxiety, stress, and other underlying issues.

*Can be used in any 510 Threaded batteries, if you don’t have any, click here to shop ours.
Delta Life Hemp
Delta Life Hemp is a premier supplier to consumers of CBD and Hemp products in the US. We offer a variety of the best brands and product lines to our incredible clients.