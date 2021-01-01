About this product
Seattle’s love letter to the world of Cannabis, this is a particular strain that has a lot of bodily feelings and euphoric effects, one of the best strains of all time to many connoisseurs, pine and earthy flavors will transport you to a deep forest without even moving your feet. Definitely, a must-buy.
It has earned many Cannabis Cups and has lent its well-balanced properties to more known strains like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze.
*Can be used in any 510 Threaded batteries, if you don’t have any, click here to shop ours.
About this brand
Delta Life Hemp
Delta Life Hemp is a premier supplier to consumers of CBD and Hemp products in the US. We offer a variety of the best brands and product lines to our incredible clients.