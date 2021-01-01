About this product
This Indica-dominant hybrid strain is a simple cross between Pineapple and Kush, and what this translates to is a sweet, tropical fruit flavor with all the goodies that OG Kush brings to the table.
If you had a long day at work and you’re looking to unwind, this particular strain will do just that for you. This is also a medicinal strain that has improved many conditions such as tension, migraines, and anxiety.
*Can be used in any 510 Threaded batteries, if you don’t have any, click here to shop ours.
About this brand
Delta Life Hemp
Delta Life Hemp is a premier supplier to consumers of CBD and Hemp products in the US. We offer a variety of the best brands and product lines to our incredible clients.