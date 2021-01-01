About this product

This is the typical chicken or egg case. What was named first? The song or the strain? We’ll leave that debate in your hands while you travel to a state of mind in which you will feel the more euphoric, creative side of your brain take the wheels.



This Sativa dominant strain is commonly known to help with muscle relaxation and occasionally it can make you an eating machine (just kidding, it is an appetite stimulant though). If you’re into spicy berries, this sweet strain will hit home with you. If you’re in the middle of trying to achieve something that requires creativity, then look no further and get you some Haze on your brain.



*Can be used in any 510 Threaded batteries, if you don’t have any, click here to shop ours.