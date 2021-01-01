About this product

Also known as Pink Cookies, this excellent strain mixes California’s own Girl Scout Cookies with tasty Cherry Pie.



This precise combination makes for an unforgettable flavor reminiscent of tropical, earthy, and sweet flavors and just enough tart scent to make it an explosion of tastes happening on every single puff. If you’re rocking the stay-at-home vibe, or even going out with a couple of friends, this strain is ideal for you.



