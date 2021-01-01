About this product

A powerhouse hybrid strain now with the benefits of delta 8. Cherry AK-47 delivers the best of all worlds: sativa, indica, and delta 8, all packed into one diversified preroll. With the euphoric properties of delta 8, the relaxing nature of indica, and the uplifted temperament of sativa, Cherry AK-47 brings a versatile balance that is cultivated for a perfect smoke anytime of the day.



- 1.5+ gram pre-roll

- 100mg+ of delta-8 THC oil

- Hybrid

- Full spectrum USA made hemp

- 3rd party full panel lab tested for safety and potency

- Free shipping on all orders



