Delta Munchies
About this product
A powerhouse hybrid strain now with the benefits of delta 8. Cherry AK-47 delivers the best of all worlds: sativa, indica, and delta 8, all packed into one diversified preroll. With the euphoric properties of delta 8, the relaxing nature of indica, and the uplifted temperament of sativa, Cherry AK-47 brings a versatile balance that is cultivated for a perfect smoke anytime of the day.
- 1.5+ gram pre-roll
- 100mg+ of delta-8 THC oil
- Hybrid
- Full spectrum USA made hemp
- 3rd party full panel lab tested for safety and potency
- Free shipping on all orders
Full spectrum hemp flower-filled pre-roll containing hemp-derived Delta-8 THC distillate and a rich blend of natural terpenes.
- 1.5+ gram pre-roll
- 100mg+ of delta-8 THC oil
- Hybrid
- Full spectrum USA made hemp
- 3rd party full panel lab tested for safety and potency
- Free shipping on all orders
Full spectrum hemp flower-filled pre-roll containing hemp-derived Delta-8 THC distillate and a rich blend of natural terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!