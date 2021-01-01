About this product

Drop into the delicious world of cherry lime. By combining both fruits together into one quick-hitting delta-8 formula, you get the sweetness of cherry along with the citrus zing of lime all in one drip. Perfect for enticing your taste buds into a world of enjoyable leisure and recreation, leaving you feeling sublime.



- 1000mg delta-8/30ml bottle

- Vegan

- Gluten free

- Paraben free

- Made with coconut MCT oil and flavoring with no unnecessary additives

- 3rd party full panel lab tested for safety and potency

- Free shipping on all orders



Providing the highest-quality delta 8 tincture option on the market. Delta Munchies tinctures come compact and accessible in a 30 ml bottle containing 1000mg of delta 8. This vegan and gluten-free tincture is fast-acting and potent. Combined with natural terpenes and a rich flavor profile derived from 100% American hemp, these tinctures will dive you into a world of calm and relaxation.

