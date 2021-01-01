Delta Munchies
About this product
Drop into the delicious world of cherry lime. By combining both fruits together into one quick-hitting delta-8 formula, you get the sweetness of cherry along with the citrus zing of lime all in one drip. Perfect for enticing your taste buds into a world of enjoyable leisure and recreation, leaving you feeling sublime.
- 1000mg delta-8/30ml bottle
- Vegan
- Gluten free
- Paraben free
- Made with coconut MCT oil and flavoring with no unnecessary additives
- 3rd party full panel lab tested for safety and potency
- Free shipping on all orders
Providing the highest-quality delta 8 tincture option on the market. Delta Munchies tinctures come compact and accessible in a 30 ml bottle containing 1000mg of delta 8. This vegan and gluten-free tincture is fast-acting and potent. Combined with natural terpenes and a rich flavor profile derived from 100% American hemp, these tinctures will dive you into a world of calm and relaxation.
- 1000mg delta-8/30ml bottle
- Vegan
- Gluten free
- Paraben free
- Made with coconut MCT oil and flavoring with no unnecessary additives
- 3rd party full panel lab tested for safety and potency
- Free shipping on all orders
Providing the highest-quality delta 8 tincture option on the market. Delta Munchies tinctures come compact and accessible in a 30 ml bottle containing 1000mg of delta 8. This vegan and gluten-free tincture is fast-acting and potent. Combined with natural terpenes and a rich flavor profile derived from 100% American hemp, these tinctures will dive you into a world of calm and relaxation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!