Delta Munchies

Mango Tincture: 1000mg Delta 8 Tincture

Give your mouth the royal treatment with the sweet exotic taste of mango. This popular stone fruit is now reinvented into a liquid form packed full of high-quality delta-8 ready to be infused with your favorite juice or cocktail. Each drop is loaded with a tropical flavor indulgence that will redefine the meaning of “stoned” fruit.

- 1000mg delta-8/30ml bottle
- Vegan
- Gluten free
- Paraben free
- Made with coconut MCT oil and flavoring with no unnecessary additives
- 3rd party full panel lab tested for safety and potency
- Free shipping on all orders

Providing the highest-quality delta 8 tincture option on the market. Delta Munchies tinctures come compact and accessible in a 30 ml bottle containing 1000mg of delta 8. This vegan and gluten-free tincture is fast-acting and potent. Combined with natural terpenes and a rich flavor profile derived from 100% American hemp, these tinctures will dive you into a world of calm and relaxation.
