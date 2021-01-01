Delta Munchies
About this product
Meet the vape of your dreams. Enjoy a mood-enhancing experience with a Melon Dreams Dart that was designed to transport you to a state of euphoria and relaxation.
- 1000mg
- Derived from 100% legal American Hemp
- Contains strain-specific terpenes
- Rechargeable
- Solvent Free
- 3rd Party Full Panel Laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency
- Free shipping on all orders
Providing the highest-quality delta 8 vape option on the market. The Delta Munchies Dart is a rechargeable vape pen that delivers approximately 1000mg of 100% hemp-derived delta 8 THC. Combine this with a smooth and rich flavorful profile made from the finest hemp that American soil has to offer, and you’ve got a delta 8 vape indulgence that has to be experienced to be believed!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!