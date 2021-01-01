About this product

Breathe in the fresh taste of strawberry. From sweet and juicy to slightly sour, the mouthwatering flavors of Strawberry Haze will leave you happy and wanting more.



- 1000mg

- Derived from 100% legal American Hemp

- Contains strain-specific terpenes

- Rechargeable

- Solvent Free

- 3rd Party Full Panel Laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency

Providing the highest-quality delta 8 vape option on the market. The Delta Munchies Dart is a rechargeable vape pen that delivers approximately 1000mg of 100% hemp-derived delta 8 THC. Combine this with a smooth and rich flavorful profile made from the finest hemp that American soil has to offer, and you’ve got a delta 8 vape indulgence that has to be experienced to be believed!

