Delta Munchies
About this product
Breathe in the fresh taste of strawberry. From sweet and juicy to slightly sour, the mouthwatering flavors of Strawberry Haze will leave you happy and wanting more.
- 1000mg
- Derived from 100% legal American Hemp
- Contains strain-specific terpenes
- Rechargeable
- Solvent Free
- 3rd Party Full Panel Laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency
- Free shipping on all orders
Providing the highest-quality delta 8 vape option on the market. The Delta Munchies Dart is a rechargeable vape pen that delivers approximately 1000mg of 100% hemp-derived delta 8 THC. Combine this with a smooth and rich flavorful profile made from the finest hemp that American soil has to offer, and you’ve got a delta 8 vape indulgence that has to be experienced to be believed!
- 1000mg
- Derived from 100% legal American Hemp
- Contains strain-specific terpenes
- Rechargeable
- Solvent Free
- 3rd Party Full Panel Laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency
- Free shipping on all orders
Providing the highest-quality delta 8 vape option on the market. The Delta Munchies Dart is a rechargeable vape pen that delivers approximately 1000mg of 100% hemp-derived delta 8 THC. Combine this with a smooth and rich flavorful profile made from the finest hemp that American soil has to offer, and you’ve got a delta 8 vape indulgence that has to be experienced to be believed!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!