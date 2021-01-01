About this product

Drop, mix, and enjoy! Put a delta-8 twist into any food or beverage with the classic fruity flavor of strawberry. This juicy edible has been crafted and reintroduced into a fast-acting water-soluble formula that will transport you into a state of calmness and relaxation.



- 1000mg delta-8/30ml bottle

- Vegan

- Gluten free

- Paraben free

- Made with coconut MCT oil and flavoring with no unnecessary additives

- 3rd party full panel lab tested for safety and potency

- Free shipping on all orders



Providing the highest-quality delta 8 tincture option on the market. Delta Munchies tinctures come compact and accessible in a 30 ml bottle containing 1000mg of delta 8. This vegan and gluten-free tincture is fast-acting and potent. Combined with natural terpenes and a rich flavor profile derived from 100% American hemp, these tinctures will dive you into a world of calm and relaxation.

