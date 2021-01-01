About this product

Coming in full throttle, all gas, no breaks. Super Sour Diesel has finally arrived at Delta Munchies. Getting its name from its pungent smell, this legendary sativa strain is now conveniently pre-rolled and ready to go for all your dope adventures. Combined with the euphoric properties of delta 8 and the uplifting attributes of Sour Diesel, this sativa strain is perfect for doing things on the go, socializing, creative activities, and enjoying the outdoors.



- 1.5+ gram pre-roll

- 100mg+ of delta-8 THC oil

- Hybrid

- Full spectrum USA made hemp

- 3rd party full panel lab tested for safety and potency

- Free shipping on all orders



Full spectrum hemp flower-filled pre-roll containing hemp-derived Delta-8 THC distillate and a rich blend of natural terpenes.

