Delta Munchies
About this product
Introducing Delta Munchies new Texas Poundcake premium delta 8 flower preroll! For those who prefer the sweet sensation of smoke rather than vapor, this heavy-hitting indica strain has a beautiful delta 8 twist on it. Delivering a balance of flavor and smoothness, Texas Poundcake is perfect for enjoying a relaxing day in.
- 1.5+ gram pre-roll
- 100mg+ of delta-8 THC oil
- Hybrid
- Full spectrum USA made hemp
- 3rd party full panel lab tested for safety and potency
- Free shipping on all orders
Full spectrum hemp flower-filled pre-roll containing hemp-derived Delta-8 THC distillate and a rich blend of natural terpenes.
