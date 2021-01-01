About this product

Introducing Delta Munchies new Texas Poundcake premium delta 8 flower preroll! For those who prefer the sweet sensation of smoke rather than vapor, this heavy-hitting indica strain has a beautiful delta 8 twist on it. Delivering a balance of flavor and smoothness, Texas Poundcake is perfect for enjoying a relaxing day in.



- 1.5+ gram pre-roll

- 100mg+ of delta-8 THC oil

- Hybrid

- Full spectrum USA made hemp

- 3rd party full panel lab tested for safety and potency

- Free shipping on all orders



Full spectrum hemp flower-filled pre-roll containing hemp-derived Delta-8 THC distillate and a rich blend of natural terpenes.

