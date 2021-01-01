About this product

This top-tier indica strain brings an exotic rendition into the world of delta 8. ZaZa OG’s combination of rich flavors and exotic buds is put on display with every hit. The clean and smooth taste will transport you into a grounded state that’ll take the edge off, all the while deepening and calming your senses. Experience relaxation in every breath.



- 1.5+ gram pre-roll

- 100mg+ of delta-8 THC oil

- Hybrid

- Full spectrum USA made hemp

- 3rd party full panel lab tested for safety and potency

- Free shipping on all orders



Full spectrum hemp flower-filled pre-roll containing hemp-derived Delta-8 THC distillate and a rich blend of natural terpenes.

