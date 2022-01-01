Our 30 pack contains 10 of each Apple, Peach, and watermelon flavors. Each Gummy contains 25mg of Full Spectrum Detla-8 for a total of 750mg total in a bottle. Delta Remedys Products are thoroughly tested and accurately labeled. We also provide a detailed lab report of third-party testing on our product. This means that you can consume our gummies worry-free, with the peace of mind that the product you are using has been thoroughly tested for quality and safety.