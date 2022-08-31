Delta Remedys is an American company dedicated to the production and distribution of only the highest quality Delta-8 THC edibles. Unlike other edibles made only with cannabidiol or CBD, edibles made with Delta-8 are shown more and more to provide numerous mental and physical health benefits. Delta Remedys believes in the power of cannabinoids including Delta-9, Delta-8, CBD, and the hundreds of others that make up today’s growing edibles market. We’ve chosen to focus on Delta-8 because of the potential it holds as an alternative therapy treatment for a number of ailments, as well as its positive effects on mental clarity and focus.