The Deluxe Leaf 1000mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture is incredibly popular due to its cannabidiol content and pricing. Packed with 33mg in every ML of CBD Oil, the 1000mg sublingual CBD hemp oil tincture from Deluxe Leaf is popular for customers that use CBD oil for anxiety, varying levels of stress and pain as well as inflammation and discomfort.



We utilize CO2 extraction solely from Hemp Flower – not Biomass – to ensure unrivaled quality and that a Full Spectrum of cannabinoids exists within our CBD Oil. Our products are truly Full Spectrum in that they contain over Six additional cannabinoids including: CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBN, and CBG in bioavailable quantities.