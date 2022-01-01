About this product
Apple Runtz Cookies is a cross between Apple Fritter x Runtz OG x Cookies. With a 50/50 Indica/Sativa equal spilt, you'll get the best of both worlds. Aromas of gassy and sweetness, followed by tartness on the exhale will bring you relaxing and calming effects with a mellow upbeat note. THC: 64.44%
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.