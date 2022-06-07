About this product
This strain is a hybrid mixture of Bazookies and Gorilla Glue making a balanced Sativa hybrid concentrate. Sweet Kush flavor that smells of sugary fruit and pine. Almost like the flavor of a sweet tomato or earthy apple. Sweet and outdoorsy with a productive high that is great for any part of your day. THC : 62.81%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.