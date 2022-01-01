About this product
Bazookies Mint Cake is a Sativa Hybrid with a hops and grass type aroma mixed with light notes of orange and cinnamon. Displaying a calming yet energetic terepene characteristics for a sativa hybrid you will be sure to enjoy this unique strain. THC: 64.09%
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.