Gelato Herijuana is a quick hitting Indica dominant hybrid with aromas ranging from spicy earth to sandalwood to hashy fruit compliments. With a balanced, mellow high and a universally appealing flavor profile, this is a great strain for social uses. THC : 63.83%
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.