Gorilla Chem is a potent Indica dominant hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation. With a citrus lemony background along with a strong fuel finish with pungent notes. The effects are relaxing, calming and yet heavy. THC: 70.28%
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.