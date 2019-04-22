This is a lovely combination between La Confidential popular indica marijuana strain. The taste of LA Confidential is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Where as Zkittlez is also an indica-dominant hybrid that erupts with fruit flavor. It combines the mental and physical effects of both parent strains to yield a smooth, multifaceted high. emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day. THC: 68.28%