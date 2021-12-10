About this product
Lemon Fuel is a sativa dominant hybrid cross strain. A delicious citrus flavor and wake-and-bake effects. Euphoric and uplifting with a sense of tingly cerebral energy that can leave you super giggly at times. THC 72.89%
About this strain
Lemon Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
16% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.