About this product
Sour Diesel is a very heavy sativa strain, you can expect an invigorating cerebral high that open up doors of creativity that's both stimulating and lively type of high. A very skunky type pungent smell with gassy loud notes. You can expect a smooth toke with a slight lemon aftertaste THC : 66.10%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.