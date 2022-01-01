About this product
Zkittles Diesel has the best of both worlds! Its flavors are wide with some berry, sweet, grapefruit diesel smells, yet pungently earthy. You are likely to experience happy, relaxed, euphotic type of effects with a smooth smoke. THC: 71.41%
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.